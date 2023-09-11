Gode Chain (GODE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51,744.61

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gode Chain has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $51,744.61 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

