Guess? (NYSE:GES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GES. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Guess? in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Guess? in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.
Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $664.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.50 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Guess? will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 732.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Guess? by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Guess? during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
