Guess? (NYSE:GES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GES. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Guess? in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Guess? in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

NYSE GES traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,422. Guess? has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $664.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.50 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Guess? will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 732.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Guess? by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Guess? during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

