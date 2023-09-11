Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Stock Price Down 2%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €183.80 ($197.63) and last traded at €184.30 ($198.17). 9,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 88,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at €188.10 ($202.26).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €196.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €221.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.