Head-To-Head Survey: IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) & Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares IAC and Snap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.



Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC 5.56% -4.67% -2.97% Snap -30.19% -36.83% -12.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IAC and Snap’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC $5.24 billion 0.80 -$1.17 billion $2.74 19.18 Snap $4.48 billion 3.42 -$1.43 billion ($0.85) -11.11

Risk and Volatility

IAC has higher revenue and earnings than Snap. Snap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

IAC has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snap has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IAC and Snap, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC 0 1 11 0 2.92 Snap 3 22 3 0 2.00

IAC currently has a consensus price target of $80.93, suggesting a potential upside of 54.01%. Snap has a consensus price target of $10.41, suggesting a potential upside of 10.24%. Given IAC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe IAC is more favorable than Snap.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.6% of IAC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of IAC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Snap shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IAC beats Snap on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAC



IAC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC/InterActiveCorp. IAC Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Snap



Snap Inc. operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures photos and video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR ads and Snap ads comprises a single image or video ads, story ads, collection ads, dynamic ads, and commercials. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

