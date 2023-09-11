HI (HI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.59 Million

HI (HI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. HI has a total market cap of $3.59 million and $343,473.71 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006572 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00021079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00016523 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00015125 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,158.24 or 1.00039778 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00131934 USD and is down -4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $364,058.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.