Hop Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $87,085.45 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0521 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $87,085.45 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

