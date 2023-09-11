Insider Selling: Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $28,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HOPE traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $9.32. 585,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $14.81.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,720,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,954,000 after acquiring an additional 105,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,527,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,565,000 after buying an additional 72,404 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,271,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after buying an additional 1,206,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,779,000 after buying an additional 469,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,144,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,517,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOPE shares. TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hope Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

