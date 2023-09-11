Internet Computer Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.31 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $26.00 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.95 or 0.00011732 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00036671 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00025289 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 505,070,751 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,826,360 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

