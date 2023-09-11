IVE Group Limited (IGL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This is an increase from IVE Group’s previous final dividend of $0.08.

IVE Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.95.

Get IVE Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Geoff Selig 384,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. Insiders own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

About IVE Group

IVE Group Limited engages in the marketing business in Australia. The company provides conceptual and creative design across print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, including marketing automation, marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, and multi-channel solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IVE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.