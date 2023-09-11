Jet Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $12.29 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $12.29 million and $146,936.27 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00730218 USD and is down -11.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $151,048.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

