KonPay (KON) Trading 26.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

KonPay (KON) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. KonPay has a market capitalization of $17.65 million and approximately $89,986.62 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KonPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KonPay has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.

KonPay Coin Profile

KonPay launched on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

