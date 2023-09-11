Linear Achieves Market Capitalization of $100.98 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Linear coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $100.98 million and approximately $7.94 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Linear has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Linear

Linear’s launch date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear (LINA) is the native utility token of the Linear platform, an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform is a decentralized, cross-chain compatible protocol designed to create, trade, and manage synthetic assets. LINA tokens are used for governance, collateral for minting synthetic assets, and staking within the platform’s liquidity pools. Linear (LINA) was founded by Kevin Tai and Drey Ng in September 2020.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

