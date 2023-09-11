Lisk (LSK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $94.24 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Lisk has a total market cap of $94.24 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00002632 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002547 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002123 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001525 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001027 BTC.

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,456,012 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

