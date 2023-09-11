Litecoin Cash Trading Down 6% This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $69.94 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 791,336,044 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 791,279,731.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00331134 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $10.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
