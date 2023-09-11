Maiar DEX 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21,357.60 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $14.61 million and $21,357.60 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00021095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00016521 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00015216 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,166.52 or 1.00044542 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000387 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $66,647.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

