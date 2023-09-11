Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $87,777.24

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00005981 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $32.51 million and approximately $87,777.24 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003947 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000646 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,121,095 coins and its circulating supply is 21,613,530 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,112,347 with 21,608,651 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.54019389 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $75,504.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.