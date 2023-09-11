Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Trading Down 16.7%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 5,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Microwave Filter Trading Down 16.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63.

About Microwave Filter

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

