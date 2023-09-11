N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Stock Price Down 6.7%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 463,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 576,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

N4 Pharma Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 27.81, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of £3.27 million, a PE ratio of -140.00 and a beta of -0.04.

N4 Pharma Company Profile

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

