Nervos Network Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $111.89 million and $1.39 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,827.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00232957 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.48 or 0.00745291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00014181 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.33 or 0.00547226 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00058156 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00115370 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,794,698,199 coins and its circulating supply is 42,168,349,138 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

