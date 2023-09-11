Nexum Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $829.00 Million (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Nexum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexum has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and approximately $1,699.23 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexum has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

