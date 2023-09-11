OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) Trading Up 5.7%

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 116,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48.
Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
