Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.00

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Orion Oyj Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $315.26 million during the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.34%.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Precedex for intensive care sedative, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

