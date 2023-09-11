Prom (PROM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $67.74 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. Prom has a market capitalization of $67.74 million and $2.87 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $3.71 or 0.00014759 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006572 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00021079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00016523 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00015125 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,158.24 or 1.00039778 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.96357081 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $2,789,357.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

