Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $81.35 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001251 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.32786302 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $8,115,530.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

