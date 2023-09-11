QUINT (QUINT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $68,002.83

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, QUINT has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. QUINT has a total market cap of $182.88 million and approximately $68,002.83 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

