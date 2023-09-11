Renewi (LON:RWI) Trading Up 1.7%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 504 ($6.31) and last traded at GBX 500 ($6.26). Approximately 122,878 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 122,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 491.50 ($6.15).

Renewi Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £401.30 million, a PE ratio of 724.64, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 492.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 554.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Otto de Bont sold 85,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.38), for a total value of £437,141.40 ($547,042.17). Insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Renewi Company Profile

Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

