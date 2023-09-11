Request Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $61.16 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Request has a total market cap of $61.16 million and approximately $446,291.30 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0612 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00021141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00016482 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00015101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,158.52 or 1.00057475 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06324242 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $643,425.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

