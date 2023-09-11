RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Shares Down 1.7%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €11.80 ($12.69) and last traded at €11.80 ($12.69). Approximately 469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.00 ($12.90).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $789.89 million, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation, ophthalmology, pregnancies and births, accident surgery, dentistry, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of thoracic, lung, vascular, nerves and the skeletal system, and heart diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.