Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $136.69 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $6.56 or 0.00025402 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $136.69 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00142040 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00048981 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00024933 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003935 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.57481596 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.