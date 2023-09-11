Secret 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $694.23 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Secret has a market cap of $5.99 million and approximately $694.23 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00142352 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00049578 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00026075 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00025245 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00208979 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $384.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.