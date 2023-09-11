Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 50,154 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 20,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Sernova Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. The company has a market cap of $177.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

