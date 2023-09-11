Siacoin Market Cap Reaches $144.90 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $144.90 million and $1.92 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,138.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00231649 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.29 or 0.00729128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014516 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.24 or 0.00549913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00058132 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00115780 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,143,765,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,121,382,373 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.