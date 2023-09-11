Siacoin (SC) Price Down 2.1% This Week

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $148.70 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,821.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.20 or 0.00233146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.62 or 0.00745936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00014174 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.31 or 0.00547217 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00058214 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00115612 BTC.

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,145,055,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,122,682,594 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

