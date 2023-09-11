Smooth Love Potion (SLP) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.57 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $54.87 million and $5.57 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Token Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 41,536,277,225 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,536,283,816 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) was launched on the Ethereum blockchain in 2020. It is the native token of the Axie Infinity platform, a blockchain-based game that allows players to collect, breed, and battle creatures called Axies. SLP is used as a means of exchange and transaction within the Axie Infinity game, and can be earned by players as a reward for playing the game. The Axie Infinity platform and the SLP token were created by Sky Mavis, a Vietnamese-based blockchain technology company that aims to provide a fun and engaging way for users to interact with blockchain technology.SLP is primarily used as a means of exchange and transaction within the Axie Infinity game, and is used to purchase and breed new Axies or to participate in various activities within the game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.