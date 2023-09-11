SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Hits $0.0210 on Major Exchanges

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $11.65 million and approximately $9.50 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003944 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000643 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005976 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

