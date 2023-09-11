Steem Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $67.67 million and $1.57 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,821.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.20 or 0.00233146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.62 or 0.00745936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00014174 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.31 or 0.00547217 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00058214 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00115612 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 443,550,663 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

