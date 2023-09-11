Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Insider James Mcphail Sells 6,323 Shares

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) insider James Mcphail sold 6,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $84,664.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,857.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Mcphail also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, James Mcphail sold 11,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $162,360.00.

SG traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.93. 594,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,736. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.99.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 30.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $152.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SG shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

