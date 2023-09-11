Templeton Global Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0298 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.
Templeton Global Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
GIM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.99. 718,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,375. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. Templeton Global Income Fund has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $4.63.
In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,010,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $16,725,494.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,586,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,227,385.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Templeton Global Income Fund
Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
