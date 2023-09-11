Terra Classic Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $331.11 million and approximately $18.37 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002541 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001549 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,836,599,364,179 coins and its circulating supply is 5,813,920,429,208 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

