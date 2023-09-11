TerraClassicUSD (USTC) One Day Volume Hits $9.79 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $118.41 million and $9.79 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00036622 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00025071 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00011764 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003440 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,793,996,456 coins and its circulating supply is 9,788,210,256 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

