ThetaDrop (TDROP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.68 Million

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One ThetaDrop token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ThetaDrop has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ThetaDrop has a total market cap of $13.68 million and approximately $116,252.97 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ThetaDrop Token Profile

ThetaDrop’s genesis date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 11,050,797,860 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

