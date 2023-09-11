UNIUM (UNM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $77,419.72

UNIUM (UNM) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for $19.09 or 0.00075910 BTC on exchanges. UNIUM has a market cap of $574.87 million and approximately $77,419.72 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UNIUM has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UNIUM is klaytn.unium.finance.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 18.32059287 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $78,732.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

