USD Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.26 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $26.07 billion and approximately $4.26 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003873 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About USD Coin

USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 26,070,243,633 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a stablecoin maintaining a 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar, backed by dollar-denominated assets. Accessible on multiple blockchains, it is integral to the DeFi space. Users can buy or redeem USDC for fiat currency, with corresponding tokens minted or burned to maintain its value. USDC’s uses include hedging, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, and various financial services. It competes with other stablecoins and offers borderless access. Managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, its reserves are overseen by Grant Thornton.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

