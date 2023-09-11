WAX (WAXP) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.0367 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $122.95 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,045,954,290 coins and its circulating supply is 3,352,886,854 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,045,547,481.2310266 with 3,352,480,045.192045 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03837119 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $2,742,728.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.