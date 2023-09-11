WhiteCoin Achieves Market Cap of $41.81 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $41.81 million and $231.56 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00231649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014516 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00016204 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000469 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003926 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

