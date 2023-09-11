WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Reaches $41.81 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $41.81 million and approximately $231.56 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00233856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00014217 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00016288 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000461 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003960 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

