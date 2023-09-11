WPP (NYSE:WPP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $964.00.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of WPP by 2,330.9% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 349,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,817,000 after buying an additional 335,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,455,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,866,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,459,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the second quarter worth $3,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.
About WPP
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
