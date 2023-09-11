Wrapped Velas Market Capitalization Hits $50.22 Million (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Velas has a total market cap of $50.22 million and approximately $88.45 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Velas Coin Profile

Wrapped Velas’ launch date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02203517 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

