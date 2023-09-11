WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) vs. Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF) Critical Contrast

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) and Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares WVS Financial and Bank Polska Kasa Opieki’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WVS Financial 14.67% 18.06% 1.83% Bank Polska Kasa Opieki N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

WVS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Bank Polska Kasa Opieki pays an annual dividend of C$6.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.3%. WVS Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank Polska Kasa Opieki pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank Polska Kasa Opieki 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WVS Financial and Bank Polska Kasa Opieki, as provided by MarketBeat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of WVS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of WVS Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WVS Financial and Bank Polska Kasa Opieki’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WVS Financial $6.21 million 3.76 $1.24 million $0.97 12.60 Bank Polska Kasa Opieki N/A N/A N/A C$10.69 2.72

WVS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bank Polska Kasa Opieki. Bank Polska Kasa Opieki is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WVS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WVS Financial beats Bank Polska Kasa Opieki on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans. In addition, the company is involved in the investment activities. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1908 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Bank Polska Kasa Opieki

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A., a commercial bank, provides a range of banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Poland and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Enterprise banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management and Other segments. The company accepts current accounts, saving accounts, and term deposits. Its loan products include mortgage, operating, investment, cash, and consumer loans; loans for corporates, and small and medium enterprises; and commercial real estate financing. The company also provides insurance, asset management, pension funds, brokerage, transactional advisory, leasing, factoring, business consulting, transferable agent, call-center, real estate development, and online banking services. Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

