4,306,880 Shares in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Acquired by Simcoe Capital Management LLC

Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,306,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,863,000. Everi makes up about 9.7% of Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVRI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 6,482.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,681 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth approximately $17,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 142.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 389,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Everi by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,105,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,034,000 after buying an additional 231,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $3,187,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

In related news, CEO Randy L. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $71,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 522,622 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,815.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everi stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.54. 297,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,777. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.65 million. Everi had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 56.42%. Analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

